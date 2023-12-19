Robert Patrick Gamboney, 72, of Oak Park, formerly of the West Side of Chicago, died on Dec. 15, 2023. Born on March 16, 1951, he was a funeral director for over 47 years in Oak Park. A longtime parishioner of Ascension Church and tireless volunteer for Misericordia, he served thousands of families in his career as a funeral director. He was a lifelong fan of the only Chicago baseball team, the Cubs, an MVP pool player, a talented gardener and the best grandfather in the world. His passing was unexpected and is being felt by many. We love you, Bobo!

Bob Gamboney was the husband and best friend of the late Maureen Catherine Gamboney (nee McCarthy); the one of a kind father of Michelle, Joseph (Jennifer), Nicole (Nick) Nichols, and Samuel (Alena); silly, wonderful Bobo to JJ, Madelyn, Thomas, Delaney, Isabelle and Riley; brother of William (Marguerite), Patrick, Janice (William) Gallagher, and Linda (Bill Lipinski) Gamboney; son of the late William and Irene Gamboney; son-in-law of William and Margaret McCarthy; and uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels/Gamboney & Sons Directors, 6938 W. North Ave. (3 blocks east of Harlem), Chicago. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ascension Church, Oak Park, on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660, are appreciated.