Photo outside St. Catherine-St. Lucy’s around 7:30 a.m. as asylum seekers wait for our program of winter clothing and other support.

I keep seeing the boy running

In my direction,

Freed by his mother

Who had held his hand tight

As they crossed Austin Boulevard,

Another child or two on her hips.

Freed from his cousins or siblings,

From his group of seven or eight.

On the sidewalk in front of the church

He sensed the general direction,

Like a hawk circling carrion,

And ran toward me.

It was 40 degrees and sunny.

The sun felt warmer than that

And no one had told him to be sad

In a T-shirt

Outside in winter.

Like his siblings or cousins

Hanging on their mother’s arms,

They came for winter coats

Against the Chicago winter

They heard was coming.

The bus driver must have

Turned on the heater

Somewhere between

The Texas border

And our northern city.

And the boy ran.

Bounded really.

Could have run into my arms,

But I pointed him toward

The church side door

And a chaqueta.



Jack Crowe

Oak Park