I keep seeing the boy running
In my direction,
Freed by his mother
Who had held his hand tight
As they crossed Austin Boulevard,
Another child or two on her hips.
Freed from his cousins or siblings,
From his group of seven or eight.
On the sidewalk in front of the church
He sensed the general direction,
Like a hawk circling carrion,
And ran toward me.
It was 40 degrees and sunny.
The sun felt warmer than that
And no one had told him to be sad
In a T-shirt
Outside in winter.
Like his siblings or cousins
Hanging on their mother’s arms,
They came for winter coats
Against the Chicago winter
They heard was coming.
The bus driver must have
Turned on the heater
Somewhere between
The Texas border
And our northern city.
And the boy ran.
Bounded really.
Could have run into my arms,
But I pointed him toward
The church side door
And a chaqueta.
Jack Crowe
Oak Park