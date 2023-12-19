John Edward “Jack” James, 92, died on Nov. 25, 2023 at home in Palm Springs, California after a four-month battle with cancer. Raised in Oak Park, he attended the University of Illinois and worked as a radio disc jockey in Illinois, Texas, and the “Four Corners” in Colorado. He also worked for Bank of America as an event planner and organizer. Active as a potter and clay sculptor, he was known to be an excellent artist and craftsman, skills he used to rehab and remodel homes in Illinois, Arizona and California. He was extremely generous with his knowledge, his talents, and love. He enjoyed traveling to Europe and made many friends on his ventures. An excellent cook, he enjoyed a glass of scotch. He will be missed by all who were blessed to know him.

Jack is survived by David Whitworth, his partner of 9 years; his sister-in-law Joan James; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter Robert “WR” James and Mae Lucille (Berg) James; his sister, Carol Mae (James) Tyrell (Evan); his brothers Walter Robert James (Mary) and William “Bill” Berg James.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.