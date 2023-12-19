St. Edmund Church is reopening in time for Christmas Eve! Do not be fooled by the scaffolding around the historic church located at Oak Park Avenue and Pleasant Street. The building is repaired, and all are welcome to celebrate Christmas Eve Mass at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. Carols and prelude music start at 4:10 p.m. Christmas morning Mass will be at 11 a.m.

Over eight months ago, a storm toppled spires from atop St. Edmund Church and sent them crashing through the roof, causing damage that required major repair work. That is now completed, though scaffolding will remain through spring 2024 for additional maintenance.

Prior to the April 4 storm, the separate parishes of Ascension and St. Edmund had merged to be one parish with two campuses. The timing was fortuitous, giving the congregation of St. Edmund a home from Easter 2023 through today and beyond. We are one parish, which shares staff and priests.

We from St. Edmund are so pleased to be reopening our doors to all. The Oak Park Catholic Community includes four church buildings: St. Edmund, Ascension, St. Giles and St. Catherine-St. Lucy. The dates and times of Masses were published Dec. 13 in the Wednesday Journal Christmas Church Guide. Some masses will be live-streamed for those who participate from home.

For more information, see the websites at: ascensionoakpark.org or stgilesparish.org.

Merry Christmas!

Kathleen Corcos

Oak Park