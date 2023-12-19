Scrooge, Grinch, Potter, Trump.

The first three are classic Christmas villains. Trump is a candidate to be the fourth.

The name fits. With all due respect to the good people out there who share that forever tarnished surname (though I’ve never encountered it elsewhere), it is worthy of a Dickensian villain. Rhymes with lump, stump, dump, frump, chump, and lands with the same impact as Scrooge and Grinch. A name destined to become an epithet.

The Christmas villain is a venerated tradition in this holiday’s storied lore. Unappealing isolates who have richly earned our enmity. Enemies of their own humanity, they repel their fellow human beings like oil passing through water. Dr. Seuss hit the bullseye when he described the Grinch as having a heart “two sizes too small.”

Certainly that was the case with Scrooge. “Oh! But he was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scrooge!” Dickens wrote, “a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner! Hard and sharp as flint, from which no steel had ever struck out generous fire; secret, and self-contained, and solitary as an oyster. The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shrivelled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice. A frosty rime was on his head, and on his eyebrows, and his wiry chin. He carried his own low temperature always about with him; he iced his office in the dog-days; and didn’t thaw it one degree at Christmas.”

But you have to give Scrooge credit. He inspired some mighty fine prose from his author. The depths of degradation will do that. And Dickens’ words suit Potter as well — the miserly, self-obsessed, first-nameless banker who wanted to own everything and everyone and hated George Bailey because he was the one person who stood in his way, the one person who stood between Bedford Falls and the hopelessly corrupt Potterville.

Here’s how George puts it in the film, It’s a Wonderful Life, as Potter is on the verge of killing off the one institution that has escaped his control: “If Potter gets hold of this Building & Loan, there’ll never be another decent house built in this town. He’s already got charge of the bank. He’s got the bus line. He’s got the department stores. And now he’s after us. Why? Because we’re cutting in on his business, that’s why. And because he wants to keep you living in his slums and paying the kind of rent he decides. … Now, we can get through this thing all right. We’ve got to stick together, though. We’ve got to have faith in each other. …

“Just remember, Mr. Potter, that this rabble you’re talking about … they do most of the working and paying and living and dying in this community. Well, is it too much to have them work and pay and live and die in a couple of decent rooms and a bath? Anyway, my father didn’t think so. People were human beings to him, but to you, a warped, frustrated old man, they’re cattle. Well, in my book he died a much richer man than you’ll ever be!”

The difference between Scrooge and Potter is redemption. Scrooge goes through the therapeutic ringer of an intensive life review, administered by three spirits. In the process, he resurrects his humanity. He is redeemed. So is the Grinch, but first he has to “steal Christmas” in order to understand the difference between Christmas materialism and Christmas spirit. Won over, his heart grows to full size.

In spite of the glorious ending of “Wonderful Life,” Potter remains unaltered, manipulating and maneuvering — and a thief to boot. He keeps the $15,000 laid in his ample lap by the absent-minded Uncle Billy and compounds the act by trying to frame George for the loss. George is saved from his despair at the end, but not Potter, who is unrepentant. And the system of safeguards against criminal behavior may not be strong enough to hold him to account.

The only difference between Potter and Trump is that Potter (like Scrooge and the Grinch) is a figment of someone’s imagination. Trump is a nightmare sprung to life. Grinch-like, he schemes to steal our Democracy from us — and ruin our Christmas — by weaseling his way back into the White House.

He is, in other words, a real-life Christmas villain. Is our system of safeguards strong enough to convict this Scrooge/Grinch/Potter and put him in prison as he so richly deserves? If only he could be visited by the three spirits: the Scrooge of Christmas Past, the Grinch of Christmas Present and the Potter of Christmas Yet to Come. Could his many-sizes-too-small heart ever grow to a normal size? Could he survive a Christmas Life Review and rediscover his humanity? Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see Trump in the aftermath of his conversion experience?

Is he redeemable? Could we ever say of Trump, as Dickens says of Scrooge: “He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew, or any other good old city, town or borough, in the good old world.”

Maybe, but probably not until he spends some time in prison first. We may wish for his redemption but we’ll settle for rehabilitation.

A convicted Trump would be this country’s best Christmas present ever.