The volunteer board of directors of Growing Community Media offers its thanks to our donors and asks you to consider joining in support of our independent nonprofit newsroom. GCM publishes Wednesday Journal, Austin Weekly News, Forest Park Review and the Riverside-Brookfield Landmark. You can donate at GrowingCommunityMedia.org/donate

For the past 40 years, the reporters and editors with Growing Community Media have been reporting the news in our neighborhoods. From the very beginning, the goal was to be hyper-local and reflective of every aspect of our communities. We were connected to the power of locally based journalism and to a forum where everyone could share their views. Together we made our communities better.

Over the years our communities have changed and so has the way we fund our news efforts. Gone are the days when we could rely primarily on advertising to pay our bills. We’re not alone; communities across the country are prioritizing access to local news and figuring out ways to support it. Frankly, those communities that don’t are losing their news outlets. In fact, thousands of local newspapers have been shuttered, with more closing every week. Can you imagine our communities not being served by local news?

At Growing Community Media, we have taken many steps to ensure we continue to be a part of our community. Most importantly, we converted to not-for-profit status in 2019, opening a vital form of revenue through philanthropy. As you might suspect, our communities have responded with over 2,000 individual donors supporting our efforts. Philanthropy has now become a key part of our revenue; without it we wouldn’t survive. This is not a once-and-done effort. We need ongoing donations to keep our lights on, period.

We also know that if we ask our communities to support our efforts, our product needs to be top-notch. Our reporting needs to cover every corner of our communities and remain hyper-local. To that end, we have made important changes to our newsroom that will shape how we report our news well into the future. In August, Erika Hobbs joined GCM as our editor. She oversees our reporters and editors across all our flags. She represents our future and has plans for making Growing Community Media’s reporting even better and more accessible for everyone.

If you’ve made a gift, thank you! If you haven’t, please consider joining your neighbors in supporting your local news. If you worry that your neighbors aren’t subscribers, consider giving them the gift of a subscription.

Everyone should be a part of the conversation.

Judy Greffin, chair

Nile Wendorf, treasurer

Deb Abrahamson

Gary Collins

Steve Edwards

Darnell Sheilds

Sheila Solomon

Eric Weinheimer

Growing Community Media Board of Directors

