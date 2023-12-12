First, I’d like to commend Trustee Ravi Parakkat on his service to the village, and for his wonderful work with Takeout25. I was however disheartened to read his recent opinion piece [False narratives about the local migrant crisis, Viewpoints, Nov. 22] concerning the current migrant crisis where he accuses others of false narratives while pushing a number of false assumptions based on faulty premises. From his article:

“Narrative 1: Permission was sought and received from the village to bring the migrant families to the Oak Park Police Station on Oct. 31. This is absolutely false. There was no approval from, or coordination with, village staff. This is what prompted the declaration of the emergency, and we still do not have a plan.”

Honestly, who cares if previous permission for a quickly emerging problem was sought or not when human lives are at stake? More so, it does appear that strong efforts at coordination were largely successful. Clearly, a lot of moving parts had to come into place quickly among involved parties to do the important work of finding a safe place for these fellow human beings to stay. Calls were made by hard-working volunteers to the police station, the village president, local church leaders, etc. Surely, we can agree that the migrants didn’t show up unannounced on their own at the police station. I’m not sure that the point that there wasn’t enough time given to plan makes sense in a situation where time is clearly of the essence. If we are truly the community that we claim to be, it is imperative that we rise to the occasion when human suffering calls for it and we have the opportunity to do our small part to help.

He also dismisses the fact that “the actions on Oct. 31 night were taken to protect lives.”

Frankly, this I find to be quite deplorable. The temperature was objectively freezing. For Trustee Parakkat to accuse volunteers of lying about their motives for helping human beings get out of freezing temperatures is truly abhorrent. Getting people indoors in a timely fashion was imperative. This was a fast-moving situation and the choices were ignoring human suffering or doing something to help. Saying we shouldn’t have helped because you wanted time to plan ignores the reality of the situation.

“Also, there were unhoused people that very same night in encampments in Columbus Park merely blocks away. They were left to fend for themselves.”

No one is saying that this is a perfect situation with perfect solutions. No one is saying that pre-existing homelessness isn’t also a problem. Any unhoused human being is a sad thing, and a failure of society. I also think it’s possible to help more than one group of people at a time.

I wonder, what have you done for those unhoused people at Columbus Park?

No one said that moving migrants to Oak Park is a perfect solution but it’s a whole lot better than people freezing to death. You talk about losing a place on a list when the point is that human beings could have lost their lives without the thoughtful actions of local volunteers and churches on Halloween night.

“These individuals have made the situation worse, most of all for the migrant families. They have preyed on the misery of the migrant families and have torn our community apart with their irresponsible narratives.”

The contention by Trustee Parakkat that those in favor of reaching out a helping hand to migrants are actually making the situation worse for them while preying on their misery sounds like a textbook example of gaslighting to me.

I also take issue with the overriding flawed logic that if one cannot entirely solve a problem, then they shouldn’t even try. Or that we should just leave it up to Chicago while we have the resources to do our part to help in some regard. This is not just a Chicago problem; this is a societally widespread problem that we can do our small part in helping with.

We claim to be a community of compassion and care for people of all backgrounds. Now is the time to put our (relatively little) money where our mouths are. We can work to get federal and state funds allocated to help, and we have the resources and willpower to help right now. We can work to be the community we say we are and reach out a hand to fellow human beings.

“These irresponsible actions are now being justified with false narratives designed to take advantage of Oak Parkers’ big hearts.”

I find it a bit condescending that Trustee Parakkat doesn’t give us the credit of being able to balance having “big hearts” with being able to assess the current situation with some basic understanding that such compassion comes with a financial cost, albeit relatively small. I hope that we as a community rise to the occasion, and realize that compassion for fellow human beings isn’t a zero-sum game.

Cyrus Guzdar is an Oak Park resident.