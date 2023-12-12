As Growing Community Media moves to reach our ambitious $250,000 fundraising goal by Dec. 31, we’ve asked members of our nonprofit’s Development Steering Committee to write essays in our Viewpoints section. We’ll publish this series between today and Dec. 20 in which these strong supporters of GCM explain why our local news mission is so important to them.

Over 20 years ago, I wrote a Viewpoint in Wednesday Journal, which started a long association with the paper. It was just after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, and I wrote about all the flags that started appearing on porches throughout Oak Park.

Each flag had a different message. Some flags signaled defiance and anger. Some a memorial for the dead. Some a hope for peace. In hindsight, that time was a lot like now. Single events lead to a diversity of opinions, especially in Oak Park.

For example, some write to Wednesday Journal and say don’t spend one penny of tax dollars on recently arrived non-citizen asylum seekers.

I have written that, in a humanitarian crisis, everyone needs to step up — public and non-public entities and individual citizens — and put winter coats on freezing children regardless of their citizenship status.

That’s how we work things out in a democracy.

And despite social media in all its multiplicities, our public square is Wednesday Journal and its affiliated publications. That’s why when Publisher Dan Haley asked me to help out with a fundraising initiative to keep the papers on a sound financial footing, I agreed.

I just made a donation and wished I could do more.

So I’m encouraging all Oak Parkers, River Foresters and other nearby friends to join me by including Growing Community Media, the nonprofit organization that owns these local papers, in your year-end giving.

Jack Crowe is longtime Oak Parker who occasionally writes for Wednesday Journal. He is involved in migrant ministry and a project to connect social service providers to West Side residents through a new nonprofit called Neighborhood Bridge at Catherine St. Lucy Church.