The discussion continues in River Forest’s District 90 public elementary schools over changes to its reading curriculum. The core of the conversation is how to remake a reading curriculum held in esteem nationally until recently when its core precepts came into question.

It is clear that the school district is going to overhaul its teaching of reading. There is a committee at work on the revisions, there is a timeline for piloting alternatives, and there is a deadline of one year from now for a new curriculum to be in place.

Last week’s well-attended Literacy Instruction Forum was an occasion for the district to explain its current processes and also to hear directly from a group of parents with concerns. And clearly there are issues wider than the reading curriculum underlying this concern.

A group of parents made plain that the reading proficiency rate of 66% in the current state report was insufficient for an affluent district. That the district’s performance is nearly twice that of the state overall did not placate anyone — including it should be noted, Supt. Ed Condon.

We are all in favor of greater aspirations for learning in River Forest. We simply want to see those aspirations reflect the increasingly diverse and complex student body in the district.

“We have a range of learners in our district,” said the outgoing curriculum chief. She specifically mentioned a growing number of Spanish-speaking students who need to have their reading education tailored to allow the greatest success.

This can be a worthy discussion as long as it is an open and inclusive discussion.