The following is a portion of a piece from my new book, “Our Town Oak Park – Walk with Me, in Search of True Community.” The story, titled, “A birthday bash for Shawn Weakliss,” first ran in Wednesday Journal in 2018. It illustrates what a warm-hearted community we live in, but the story’s ending is still to be determined. Shawn could use our help:

Shawn Weakliss

Shawn Weakliss has something to say to pretty much every movie-goer when they hand their ticket to him. He calls the young women “Supermodel,” their mothers “Supermom,” and male companions “Bodyguard.” People called him “Mr. Weekend.”

“He has a good word for everyone,” said BJ Richards, who found herself waiting in the theater lobby on Mother’s Day while her daughter, Dandara, parked the car. During the ensuing small talk, Shawn mentioned his upcoming birthday (May 15). No, he wasn’t planning anything special. In fact, he couldn’t remember ever having a birthday party. People would “roast” him or “prank” him, but never an actual party.

Richards, who runs BJ’s Kids daycare center, is the nurturing type. So she decided he needed a surprise party and put the word out on Facebook, not at all sure they could pull it off. The response, she said, was overwhelming.

“I expected 20 people,” Richards said, “and would have been happy with 20. It was a school night and work night, dinner time and rainy. It was also short notice. Yet people came.”

Over 100 packed Brown Cow’s back room, surrounded by balloon clusters, Happy Birthday signs, and kids licking ice cream cones, the scene illuminated by glowing smartphones. A couple of false-alarm “shhhhs!” circulated when it looked like the guest of honor might have arrived.

“There he is!” whispers spread, as Shawn finally made his way toward us, and then a resounding “Surprise!” Nodding his head and smirking, he waded into the crowd as if he knew all along. Later I asked if he was surprised.

“Shocked!” he said, as if he were shocked about feeling shocked. But he worked the room like a member of the family, which, for many, he is.

Anthony Clark said, “We all love you, Shawn. You’re special to us.”

Clark handed him a $200 gift certificate to One Stop Comics. I don’t know the going rate, but that sounds like a lot of comic books. An ice cream cake awaited him at the back of the room, adorned with many candles — which he snuffed in one extended blow, to great applause and a chorus of “Happy Birthday” and “He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.”

And jolly he was.

BJ was relieved. “I’ve been a nervous wreck all day,” she said. For her efforts, she received many thanks from Facebook friends. “I don’t know a third of these people,” she said looking at her phone.

“You put something out and the world comes,” she marveled.

Doug Clayton, technically Shawn’s boss, is also an admirer. “He’s an icon,” Clayton said, “a familiar face. They see him first and he’s warm and welcoming. He always rides his bike to work — rain, sleet, snow, it doesn’t matter. He’s a good guy.”

This is a story about a community where a local movie-house ticket-taker can turn into a celebrity. It’s about a local theater company, Classic Cinemas, that hires a kid from Maywood with lots of personality and doesn’t try to stifle it. It’s about a local movie theater that people from numerous communities patronize, inspiring enough good memories to bring them out on a rainy Monday night to honor someone they only interact with for a few seconds — but over and over again, spanning an entire childhood. And it’s about living in a digital era where a do-gooder’s impulse is magnified and capable of summoning over 100 people to give one good guy from Maywood a birthday he’ll never forget.”

Fast forward five years: With the pandemic, the Lake Theatre closed for an extended period, so Shawn moved on to other jobs. When I saw him about a month ago, he said he was unemployed and that a friend had started a GoFundMe page to help him out.

According to Kathy Carpenter of Oak Park, who organized the effort:

Shawn has recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. To date, we’ve raised more than half of our goal of $10,000 which will cover his living expenses for 6.5 months while he receives chemo, a path he will not have to walk alone, thanks to the support of our community.

Despite the strength and positivity Shawn exudes, he is facing not only a health crisis; he is currently unemployed and seeking part-time work in the area. …

The good news is that Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, especially at this stage, is treatable. With the right medical care, support, and our collective encouragement, Shawn can overcome this hurdle. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in helping him cover medical expenses, rent, daily needs, and provide some peace of mind as he focuses on his recovery.

Any referrals for work options would be greatly appreciated. He’d like to work at Trader Joe’s, or Pete’s Fresh Market, 20-25 hours a week. If anyone has connections for work there, let us know.

Let’s rally around Shawn, our beloved ticket taker, friend, helper, neighbor and show him the strength of our community #ShawnStrong.