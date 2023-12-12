We had a six-hour power outage that started at noon on Thursday in our little corner of River Forest. I chuckle at the irony because Thursday at sundown was the first night of Hanukkah, the festival of lights. (Though I must say that it would have been more helpful if the outage had occurred on night eight.) Our building is electric, so nothing was working, needless to say.

Now when we downsized from a five-bedroom house, we got rid of all the camping gear, including useful stuff like Coleman lanterns, the wind-up radio, etc. But we did keep the battery-powered headlamp (a flashlight you wear on your head). After dark, it worked OK for knitting but not so well for the piano. I had to hold my head still at an unnatural angle when noodling my way through Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze.” No bopping to the music. I finally gave up and went back to pacing impatiently.

Throughout the afternoon, we got a series of texts with times when power would likely be restored: 2:15, 3:30, 5:45. Late in the afternoon a caravan of ComEd trucks showed up in our back alley and began to run new wires. It was verging on dusk when they started but pitch black by the time they finished. And cold.

Then we get another text with a projected completion time of … 2 a.m.! So imagine our surprise and delight when, shortly after 6 p.m. the power came back on. Periodically I peered out to see how the repairs were going from our kitchen balcony. After the power was restored, I stepped out on the balcony, waved to the workers and yelled, “Thank you!” It was the least I could do.

As I watched the Hanukkah candles burn, I couldn’t help but think about people for whom there is no “projected completion time”: For those without shelter or food, in Israel, Gaza, Ukraine as well as the migrants and the homeless in our own country. All I had to deal with was boredom in the dark and a chilly apartment for a bit.

Louise Mezzatesta

River Forest