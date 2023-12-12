In the Nov. 29 Wednesday Journal, there was an article titled, “Capital improvement plan includes projects to keep residents moving.” In that article it was stated that Ridgeland Avenue residents would be contacted about potential protected bike lanes in 2024.

Having lived on Ridgeland for almost 30 years, I am opposed to such a proposal. Do the number of daily bikers exceed the 340-plus single-family homes and their occupants living on Ridgeland Avenue and the impact it would have on their daily lives?

Unlike residents on less busy streets, there aren’t many options to load and unload a car or for guest and service vendors to park. Parking in front of my home can make tasks easier than doing them from the alley. Many homes may not have the space for service vendors to park, making it an even greater burden. I am guessing that such daily tasks take place more frequently than the number of bikers on Ridgeland.

I also believe that having a bike lane is a greater safety hazard than not having one. Has anyone tried to enter Madison from a side street? A bike lane close to the curb, with cars parked further into the street, makes it harder to see approaching cars and is very dangerous.

If the village is truly concerned about safety, maybe they should shift from the small number of bikers to the larger number of pedestrians and minors biking on Ridgeland Avenue sidewalks. Instead of requiring homeowners to shovel publicly-owned sidewalks and fining them if it’s not done (an unfair tax to homeowners who shouldn’t have to care for public property), the village should consider providing the service to clear sidewalks of snow. That would be a better solution to “keep residents moving.”

Mark Schlosser

Oak Park