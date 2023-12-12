As Growing Community Media moves to reach our ambitious $250,000 fundraising goal by Dec. 31, we’ve asked members of our nonprofit’s Development Steering Committee to write essays in our Viewpoints section. We’ll publish this series between today and Dec. 20 in which these strong supporters of GCM explain why our local news mission is so important to them.

Before we moved to River Forest, my husband and I first stopped at the Cozy Corner restaurant in Oak Park for dinner — grabbing a copy of Wednesday Journal on our way in to view houses on the market.

It was the first week in January, so we read the “Year-in-Review” issue, which helped secure our decision to move into the community. Twenty-two years later, every week I read Wednesday Journal cover to cover, and visit oakpark.com regularly for past articles, updates on pressing news, or — during voting season — to be a locally informed voter for every race.

Raising our children here, leading the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation for a few years, and being an ardent supporter of local businesses, I can’t imagine not having local journalism. How else would I know what businesses are popping up — or closing? Where else can I learn, in a quick few minutes’ perusal, about controversial village and school board votes directly affecting me, my family, and my home? How else can I be fed a steady dose of local architectural gems — both their history and current pictures?

Each of us has chosen to live in this unique community. Yes, we are close to Chicago. Yes, we have a robust history of famous residents and progressive policies to welcome all people. And yes, we have academically strong school systems. But it is the rich tapestry of our daily interactions woven together by local news coverage that provides our true engagement with each other and our surrounding communities.

The parent company of Wednesday Journal converted from a for-profit to a non-profit legal structure a few years ago, becoming Growing Community Media (GCM), which is investing in its future and its staff to ensure it evolves with our needs as a discerning and knowledgeable community.

While you consider all that 2023 has brought you over the coming days and weeks, think about how much you gained by reading these pages — and join me in making a charitable contribution to support GCM.

Kristin Carlson Vogen is the former head of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation. She is now at the Chicago Community Trust. She and her family are River Foresters.