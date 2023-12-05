In a press release from Oak Park and River Forest High School, Nov. 28, Lauren Zallis was introduced as the school’s new head varsity girls soccer coach. Zallis takes the reins from Christie Johnston, who stepped down during the summer after six seasons, compiling a 32-51-2 record and an IHSA Class 3A regional title in 2021.

Zallis, who played collegiately at Northern Arizona University and earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education and health, has deep coaching experience on both the high school and college levels with stops at Beacon Academy in Wisconsin, Dominican University, Elk Grove High School, and Roosevelt University.

In addition, Zallis has a master’s degree in counseling, specializing in sport and health psychology. She also helped create a sports psychology program at Loyola University Chicago, is the co-founder of a sports psychology consulting practice, and has worked with former Chicago White Sox psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Fishbein as a lead consultant for his private practice.

OPRF athletic director Nicole Ebsen said Zallis’ background will help improve the Huskies’ program.

“Social-emotional learning isn’t something we work on developing only in an academic setting,” she stated in the release. “We also have a strong focus on incorporating social-emotional learning into our coaching, and Lauren’s experience with sports psychology will be a huge asset in that regard. We’re looking forward to a great season.”