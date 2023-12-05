Julia Hickey died on Dec. 1 in St. Croix Virgin Islands, where she was living. She attended Oak Park schools when the family moved here from Wales, UK.

Julia is survived by her mother, Susan; her brothers, Paul, Chris and Patrick; her sister, Gaye Kassir; her nephews, Dan Hickey and P.J. Hickey. She was preceded in death by her father, John, and her sister, Camille. Many remember her bubbly personality and compassion.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in River Forest.