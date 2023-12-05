As Growing Community Media moves to reach our ambitious $250,000 fundraising goal by Dec. 31, we’ve asked members of our nonprofit’s Development Steering Committee to write essays in our Viewpoints section. We’ll publish this series between today and Dec. 20 in which these strong supporters of GCM explain why our local news mission is so important to them.

Informed. Engaged. Those two words may feel a little flat for a description of Oak Park, a community that, a District 97 principal once told me, “loves its issues.”

But engaged and informed are essential attributes for thriving communities. Most of us know the litany about what happens when communities lose their local newspapers — a loss of important information that informs our everyday decisions, loss of a shared sense of place and connection, and an inability to sustain the underpinnings of our democratic processes, including voter participation and government oversight.

As I think about Wednesday Journal and the role it has played in my Oak Park life, I realize what a treasure we have and how imperative it is that all of us who read it, write to it, refer to it, and complain about it, help fund it so we don’t lose the vital public square it provides.

Here are a few ways in which Wednesday Journal is woven into the fabric of my life and why I feel so strongly about working to ensure not just its survival but its growth.

Community: As a mom of very young children returning to Oak Park in 1993 after several years away, I relied on Wednesday Journal to get a sense of what was going on, who was who in town, and identify activities for my family. It became an important source of information about summer programs and co-curricular activities. And what fun to read about the many accomplishments of the students in all of our elementary schools and high schools, and in the myriad arts, sports, and community service organizations.

Civic Life: As an elected school board member for District 97, I experienced the critical role a local paper plays in keeping a sharp eye on public agencies. Wednesday Journal reported on board deliberations and often ran in-depth articles on issues concerning the district: finance, equity, full-day kindergarten, strategic planning, student achievement, TIF districts, and on and on. The reporters’ questions were not always welcome or easy to respond to, but they played an essential monitoring and oversight role. I also followed the Viewpoints section to gauge the pulse of the community as it responded to the discussions and to express my own opinions. There was a real give and take to the relationship.

Neighborhood Issues: A year and a half ago, Wednesday Journal played an important role in covering our neighborhood’s advocacy for the night-time closure of gas stations in the wake of the tragic death of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe. The reporters wrote stories about our concerns, questioned village trustees and the village manager about their positions on the issue, covered our statements at village board meetings, ran opinion letters and issued an editorial on the proposed closure. It passed.

Just last week, I read a case study titled, “What to do when a house construction project is abandoned” [Homes, Nov. 22]. We have three troubled properties across the street from us. The article was full of useful information. I’m grateful Lacey Sikora was given the go-ahead and the space for this piece.

Informed and Engaged: The stories in the paper and especially the opinions were and are a major source of conversation at our dinner table. When young, our children related to the stories, understood who the people were, and discussed the opinions. As college students, they read the Viewpoints section routinely and would send us welcome texts and emails about their thoughts on them. Our daughter, now a young adult living in Oak Park, subscribes to the paper. She is informed and engaged.

Wednesday Journal is an essential part of our village life. As a nonprofit news source, its life depends on all of us. Please give generously.

Carolyn Newberry Schwartz grew up in Oak Park, served on the Oak Park Elementary School District 97 Board of Education for two terms, helped found and served as first executive director of the Collaboration for Early Childhood until 2018.