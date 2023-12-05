At its Dec. 21 general meeting, the D200 Board of Education (BoE) is expected to approve a tax levy that will result in an $8.4 million surplus this fiscal year. What’s going unsaid is that this “surplus” equates to $8.4 million in over-taxation of District 200 property owners. The annual levy is intended to fund a school’s operations, not fund major capital projects nor add unnecessarily to its cash reserve.

Supt. Greg Johnson and the BoE plan to appropriate these overtaxed levy dollars to fund Project 2, the estimated $127 million (construction and borrowing fees) project that includes a pool/gym, which the board refused to put to referendum for voter approval, and top off a cash reserve that is currently 50% higher than needed to garner the top financial rating (according to D200).

On April 27, the BoE (Fred Arkin, Tom Cofsky, Gina Harris, Kebreab Henry, Ralph Martire, Mary Anne Mohanraj, and Sara Dixon Spivy) voted unanimously to go around voters and fund Project 2 with cash reserve dollars and debt certificates that are intended for short-term, emergency borrowing and consequently not subject to voter approval. The BoE failed to follow best practices and the advice of its Community Finance Committee (CFC) to put the funding on the ballot. It was viewed by many voters as a desperate act by a BoE and administration captured by a special interest group to push through an oversized pool project that voters rejected twice previously: the 2015 backdoor referendum and 2016 referendum.

The BoE’s debt certificates results in the board overtaxing residents by $3.5 million annually to repay the debt service for the next 20 years. Johnson and the BoE continue to show disregard for current taxpayers, who will shoulder an even higher, unjust tax burden to pay for future projects, probably without their approval. D200 plans to use $7.2 million of its “surplus” to pay for Project 2; that’s $3.7 million more than the $3.5 million required to repay debt certificates this year.

Compounding the over-taxation is the fact that D200 continues to violate the intent of the law in pocketing $3.8 million Property Tax Relief Grant dollars annually since fiscal 2020. It’s a misuse of state funds, exploiting another tax loophole.

D200 began overtaxing residents in 2005, using a loophole to hike its levy by 16.5% that year alone, amassing a cash reserve hovering around $130 million in 2013, resulting in an inflated levy that has been compounded annually. D200’s levy is too high, and the BoE should lower it appropriately instead of continuing to stockpile money in their cash reserve.

Please consider emailing the BoE (boe@oprfhs.org), the CFC (cfc@oprfhs.org) and Supt. Johnson (gjohnson@oprfhs.org) and calling on them to end over-taxation and reduce the levy accordingly. D200 should abate taxes by $3.8 million annually, rightfully returning the Property Tax Relief Grant dollars to overburdened taxpayers.

Monica Sheehan is a resident of Oak Park.