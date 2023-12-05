As Growing Community Media moves to reach our ambitious $250,000 fundraising goal by Dec. 31, we’ve asked members of our nonprofit’s Development Steering Committee to write essays in our Viewpoints section. We’ll publish this series between today and Dec. 20 in which these strong supporters of GCM explain why our local news mission is so important to them.

As a former two-term mayor, I’ve come to deeply appreciate the role of Growing Community Media (GCM), the parent company of Wednesday Journal, and its founder Dan Haley, in shaping our community’s narrative. While I understand some of you may hesitate to support the paper, fearing it leans too liberal or lacks balance, I urge you to consider the broader impact of this local institution.

GCM, through Wednesday Journal, has been a critical voice in our local governance, public safety, parks, senior services, schools, and community history. The thought of losing this publication isn’t just about losing a platform for certain views; it’s about losing a key connector of our past, present, and future. Local news provided by GCM has consistently proven to be trustworthy and essential for community cohesion.

I, too, have not always seen eye-to-eye with every editorial stance of Wednesday Journal. However, the value of a local paper that rigorously engages with, and reports on, our community affairs is immense.

This is not just about agreeing or disagreeing with a perspective; it’s about maintaining a platform that holds power accountable, informs residents, and fosters a well-connected community.

GCM’s role transcends individual political leanings. It represents a commitment to community-centered journalism and a dedication to our diverse community.

In rallying behind GCM, we’re not just preserving a local paper; we’re ensuring the continuation of a community institution that plays a pivotal role in our democratic process. We are upholding a legacy of transparency, accountability, and robust civic engagement.

Your support of GCM is a crucial investment in our shared future. By backing GCM, you actively contribute to maintaining a vibrant and informed community. Your support gives us the chance to honor the legacy of Dan Haley, Erika Hobbs, Ken Trainor, and the team. Their dedication to accountability, transparency, and community engagement has been foundational to our village.

Supporting GCM is key to keeping our community strong.

Anan Abu-Taleb, a longtime resident of Oak Park, is the former village mayor.