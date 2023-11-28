If you want to know what effect that 10-cent bag fee has actually had, you don’t need to commission a study. Just spend a half-hour observing the checkout lines at Pete’s, which is a particularly good choice because they employ not just the bludgeon of the dime fee, but also the carrot of a nickel discount for using your own bag.

You will quickly come to two conclusions: First, the fee has changed behavior. Many people do bring their own bags; what used to be uncommon is now normative. Second, the fee largely is incurred by two categories of people: inattentive shoppers and the poor.

The good news is that the bag fee has raised awareness which translates beyond the boundaries of the village; my own family members now take their own bags to stores in towns that don’t have bag fees. That should be a point of pride for the village. The bad news is that the fees inadvertently create an equity issue.

If the real agenda of fee-doublers is to stamp out plastic bags altogether, then stop pretending that the agenda is to raise awareness; go ahead and ban plastic bags. If the agenda truly is to motivate awareness and change behavior to a greater degree than is already occurring, I doubt that doubling the fee is going to have much impact on the shopper who inadvertently left all their bags at home or in the car.

A dime versus two dimes is chump change to many people. But to some people it is meaningful, and I would suggest that the bag fee be waived for shoppers who are paying with SNAP EBT cards.

Bob Stigger

Oak Park