Patricia “Pat” (Schuett) Gregor, 76, of Oak Park, died while under hospice care and the careful watch of her husband of 54 years and children on Nov. 15, 2023. Born in Maywood on April 10, 1947 to Harry and Kathleen Schuett, who preceded her in death.

She attended Loyola University Chicago where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1969. At Loyola, Pat met the love of her life and best friend, Monty. They were married at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and moved to Hawaii where she supported him through his Marine Corps commitment. Since 1975, they have lived in Oak Park where they raised and educated their children and created beautiful homes.

She was known as a dedicated professional nurse, ensuring care for people at the most difficult times of their lives. Her career was grounded in rehabilitation nursing, continued in home health care and then hospice, where she helped people transition from life as she did, peacefully and honorably. A mentor and manager, but foremost a clinician, she put patients’ and families’ needs, goals, and values above all. Her children are grateful for the example and work ethic she set.

She also taught CCD and literacy, and volunteered for the Oak Park Education Foundation. She was an excellent cook, gardening director, dog owner, grandmother and senior member of her big family. Resilient and determined through health challenges, her sharp wit and dry humor always took people by surprise, even through her final phase of life.

Pat is survived by her husband, Monty Gregor; her children, Andrea (Bill) McGlynn and Paul (Kimberley) Gregor; her granddaughters, Daphne and Farrah Gregor; her siblings, Diane S. (Ongena) Cummings, Steven Schuett, Faye (Linda Burnett) Schuett, and Scott (Amy) Schuett; her nieces and nephews, Charles (Lisa) Ongena, Zachary (Molly) Schuett, Mary (Greg) MacLeod, Breanna Schuett, Bonnie (Josh) Friess, Daniel Schuett; her grandnieces and grandnephews; her aunt, Deloris Ranieri; and many cousins. Pat was also mom to two international students, Elin Andersen of Hamar, Norway and Georg Jelinek of Vienna, Austria.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 7750 Cermak Road, Forest Park. The funeral will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 at St. Catherine of Siena-St. Lucy Catholic Church, 27 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., and Mass at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Care League of Oak Park or Hospice Foundation of America.