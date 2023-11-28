Mary Pat Baubly, 66, of St. Patrick’s Residence in Naperville, formerly of Glen Ellyn and Oak Park, died on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Born on March 14, 1957, in Chicago, she grew up in Glen Ellyn and was a 1975 graduate of Benet Academy in Lisle. She earned a degree in Nursing from the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota and worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) for many years at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. She was a member of the Family Mass Community at St. Giles Catholic Church in Oak Park and was a follower of the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd (CGS).

Mary Pat was the daughter of the late Paul and Ceil Baubly, the sister of Paul (Margaret) Baubly, the aunt of Kate, Patrick and Emma Baubly, and the friend of many.

Family and friends will celebrate a Memorial Mass on at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at St. Giles Catholic Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302. Donations may be made to //www.cgsusa.org/donate.