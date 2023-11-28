Oak Park has made noises about bike lanes and greenways over many years. And some green paint has been splashed along a few streets to mark off bike lanes that are singularly unprotected from car traffic. On Jackson Boulevard for instance, the curb bump outs at most intersections from Grove to Maple push the bike lane into traffic every block.

The current village board is now getting serious about both expanding the network of bike lanes and creating significant protections for those on bikes and, increasingly, scooters and other conveyances.

In the new Capital Improvement Plan recently adopted by the village for 2024, there are funds in place to begin planning a protected bike lane on Ridgeland Avenue. The village president and trustees expect some pushback from residents along this north-south route. And they are planning to ask for feedback.

This will be a simple test of whether village government is actually prepared to shift the transportation balance away from cars and trucks and toward active transit: bikers, pedestrians. Our streets have only so much capacity. For more than 100 years that capacity has been tilted toward automobiles. How to move them rapidly. How to park them. Other forms of getting around were simply not considered. Until recently.

Also funded for next year is the start of implementation of a greenways system. The plan was actually approved eight years back, but it got stuck without fierce enough advocates on the village board, and then the mire of Covid, when most discretionary spending stopped cold.

A third leg of the tilting toward active transit is Oak Park’s adoption of a Vision Zero project that focuses on measuring and improving safety for pedestrians, bikers and auto drivers.

This is a sincere effort to shift our village from a fully auto-centric community to one that supports and protects those who choose to walk and ride.