It’s the day before Thanksgiving at this writing. Israel and Hamas have seemingly agreed to a four-day ceasefire starting the day after Thanksgiving Day. This agreement is being called “a humanitarian pause.” Think about that wording. After six weeks of Israel’s counterattack against Hamas, some 13,000 Palestinians, including an estimated 5,300 children have died. Now, begrudgingly mind you, Israel, with its U.S. paid-for military might is willing to inject a modicum of “humanitarian aid” for the hapless people of Gaza. Some would say the Palestinians stand with Hamas, and thus they are all legitimate targets of retribution. Really, even those 5,300 children?

What can four days of “peace” allow those who so far have avoided death or massive injuries to do? They still are forbidden to leave Gaza. Aid officials have said four days will barely begin to provide enough food, clean water or medical supplies to remedy the relentless bombing of buildings — refugee shelters, hospitals, schools and mosques. So make the most of it, Palestinian fathers, mothers, sons and daughters. You have to go into “duck and cover” mode again Nov. 28. That’s apparently the best deal you’re going to get.

Again, our U.S. tax dollars are providing the ammo for Israel’s army. Joe Biden and other ranking Democrats just can’t find the spine and moral courage to permanently stop what is widely seen by other countries — and many U.S. citizens — as a genocide.

The open letter to Danny Davis — laughably calling him “honorable”— is a waste of time. No one in this or any other country who has the power to force a complete ceasefire has shown any inclination to do so. Is the Israeli lobby that powerful? Really?

The DNC is alienating millions of potential voters who have had the curtain pulled back on how cynical and sinister a government we have (the RNC too, but Joe is the face of this corruption right now). This unwavering support of Israel at this moment in time may very well spell doom in the 2024 election. Barring a viable third-party candidate with an honest moral compass winning, we get a party that is run by lunatics, nitwits and a different type of bomb-thrower.

Way to go, Democrats.

Joe Harrington

Oak Park