River Forest District 90 accepted the resignation of Alison Hawley, assistant superintendent of instruction, during their Monday night board of education meeting.

Hawley, who will be leaving at the end of the current school year, said the district was wrapping up or transitioning some longer-term initiatives, which made for the right time to “explore new opportunities.”

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work in District 90 for the last eight years, and I am very proud of what the district has accomplished during that time,” she said.

Hawley also thanked D90’s outstanding teachers and administrative team for their professionalism and partnership during her time with the district, adding nothing could have been accomplished without collaboration and shared decision-making.

According to Stephanie Rath, director of communications and community relations for D90, Hawley leaves the district after eight years of excellent service to “pursue new opportunities at the end of the 2023-24 school year.”

“We are fortunate that Dr. Hawley has provided the district a number of months to prepare for a transition,” Rath said.

D90 will soon begin the process to hire a successor director of curriculum and instruction to “build upon the strong foundation” already established, she said.

Supt. Edward Condon said Hawley’s contributions to the district have been significant.

“She led systemic alignment of our foundational curriculum and instruction across grade levels and subjects, including math, writing, reading, science, and social-emotional learning,” he said.

Condon also went on to acknowledge Hawley’s numerous achievements, including chairing the Kindergarten Review Committee and co-chairing the D90 Strategic Planning process.

“Our educators and our students have benefited from the high-quality professional learning partners she brought to the district, elevating and enriching the learning experience for all,” Condon said.