Oak Park and River Forest High School hopes to use geothermal energy to mostly heat and completely cool the new physical education wing that will be built over the next 2-and-a-half years, commonly known as Project 2.

OPRF District 200 Board of Education earlier this month took the first step toward determining whether that is a reasonable goal by approving a contract worth up to $165,000 with a company that will drill a test well to see how large a geothermal field would have to be to make that hope a reality.

The OPRF school board chose Veregy, a Phoenix-based national company that specializes in energy transformations, over two other companies that bid on the contract. Veregy engineers have designed more than 100 successful geothermal projects, according to a memo Arbogast prepared for the school board. If OPRF goes ahead with geothermal energy, Veregy would likely be the company that would dig the well field.

The precise location of the test well has not yet been determined but it will likely be near the football stadium or new track. The test will determine how productive geothermal wells at OPRF would be and how many wells would be needed to heat and cool the new Project 2 spaces.

“When they drill that well it tells us how conducive our soil is to produce the well field,” said Tony Arbogast, assistant superintendent for business services. “So, some soil you have to put the wells 20 feet apart, so they don’t disrupt each other, some it’s 25 (feet). We are hopeful that ours can be 15 feet apart, which would allow us to put more wells and produce more energy in a smaller footprint of area.”

The test well will also determine how deep the wells can be. They could be anywhere from 300 to 500 feet deep.

It is estimated that geothermal, which consists of using pumps to move air from deep underground into the building to cool the building in hot weather and heat the building in cold weather, will provide 100% of the cooling for the new Project 2 space and about 60% of the heating.

Should the board go forward with geothermal the ultimate cost, currently estimated to be between $3 million and $4 million, will be dependent on how many wells need to be dug. That cost is in addition to the estimated $102 million construction cost of Project 2. The cost of digging a well field is likely to be offset somewhat by federal grants available through the Inflation Recovery Act and state grants.

After the test well is dug and the size of the geothermal well field is determined, school board member Graham Brisben wants Arborgast to come back to the board with a detailed financial analysis comparing the cost of geothermal to the cost of traditional fossil fuel heating and cooling.

“That model has to exist before we pull the trigger on this,” Brisben said.

Last year, the school board considered committing to geothermal and digging well fields this past summer but ultimately opted to delay for a year when cost estimates came in at around $6.3 million, about 17% higher than projected.

OPRF has a goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to 45% of 2012 levels by 2030 and to completely eliminate the use of greenhouse gasses by 2050.