Susan Mary Shimon, 64, returned to the universe on Oct. 31, 2023. In her life, she served every moment that she could and taught others to love one another in an active and compassionate way. Through her decades of work in psychosocial rehabilitation services at Thresholds and on various boards of directors, including those combatting housing insecurity, her work impacted thousands of people.

We remember Susan not only as a servant to the people most in need, but as a beloved and dedicated friend, partner, sister, daughter and aunt. She was a world traveler, an advice-giver, a bird-counter, a music-listener, a moon-watcher, a believer in yoga, and a lover of the lake.

Susan is survived by her parents, Wencel James and Sandra McMahon Shimon; her sisters, Kristen Mary and Sandra Louise Shimon; her brothers-in-law Andrew James Dellamaria and Christian Robert Smith; her best friend and life partner, Dennis Hills Cooper; her nephew, Archibald Standish Dellamaria, whom she loved better than anyone; and friends from all parts of her lived experience, from childhood to work to yoga to travel.

To honor Susan’s memory, her family held a wake at Peterson-Bassi Funeral Home, 6938 W. North Ave. in Chicago on Nov. 3, and a funeral mass at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave. in Oak Park on Nov. 4. An additional celebration of her life will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thresholds to support the work to which Susan dedicated her life, thresholds.org or 4101 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago, IL 60613.