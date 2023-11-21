Barbara Berry (nee Hofert), 91, died peacefully in Champaign, Illinois on Nov. 1, 2023. Born in Oak Park on June 10, 1932, she was a longtime resident of the village until moving to Mahomet, Illinois to be near to her daughter, Karen Thomas. With help from her daughter, she was able to live her final years enjoying nature, her daughter’s various pets, and the quiet life of the rural area. She also enjoyed keeping up with the Oak Park news by reading Wednesday Journal, which she received weekly, and looked forward to the weekly recipes that were written by the Amish woman in the Champaign newspaper. She loved to watch Cubs games.

While living in Oak Park, she and her husband, Robert Berry, were active in the church communities of both Judson Baptist and Calvary church. They attended Sunday school classes, and social activities with other seniors.

In recent days, she was encouraged in her Christian walk while listening to Charles Stanley and other Christian programs on the television when she was unable to attend weekly services at church. Her faith remained strong throughout her life, even during the time when she was challenged with health issues.

She will be remembered by many as a loyal friend with a caring spirit. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Barbara was the mother of Kathy (Peter) Gaeding, Jim (Kathy) Schlueter, Karen (Dan) Thomas, David (Denise) Schlueter, and Laurie (Gregg) Roberti. She enjoyed keeping in contact with her 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who are scattered across the country.

Burial took place on Nov. 6, 2023.