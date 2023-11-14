Joseph L. Krickl Jr., 99, of Oak Park, died on Nov. 6, 2023. Born on July 18, 1924, he was a U.S. Navy veteran, a longtime member of Ascension Parish, and a dedicated advocate and supporter of UCP-Seguin and SRCA. He enjoyed spending time with family, classical music, birdwatching, fishing, and woodworking. He cherished time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his greatest love, his wife Catherine.

Joe was the husband of the late Catherine (nee McGarr); the father of Catherine (Katie) (the late Drew) Rutz, the late Joseph M., the late David (the late Celeste), Paul (Donna), Raymond (Nancy), Thomas (Amy) (the late Cathleen Magill), John (Nancy), and Mary (Timothy) Flanagan; grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 4; brother of the late John E. (Maureen) and the late William (Dolores); and the uncle of many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Ascension Church on Nov. 14, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven cemetery in Hillside.

In lieu of flowers, donations to UCP-Seguin are suggested.