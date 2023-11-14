Donald B. Bolte, 79, died on Nov. 9, 2023. Born on Jan. 22, 1944, he was the husband of Linda (nee Murphy); father of Mathew (Kathrine); grandfather of Lillian and Emma; brother of Sherry (John) Martin and James (Pam); and uncle of Skyler, Blaise and Camden.

Visitation will be held on Nov. 17, 2023 at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave., Chicago, from 4-8 p.m. Friends and family will meet at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 545 S. East Ave., Oak Park, on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation and Alzheimer’s Association.