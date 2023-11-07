Last week’s One View article on the ongoing study of how best to use the former rectory at the St. Catherine-St. Lucy campus in Oak Park as a base for a social ministry outreach to Austin residents garnered a lot of interest from readers wishing to learn more about this effort.

Those interested in attending one of the upcoming forums, where members of the Feasibility Study Committee will share what they have learned as well as expected next steps, are encouraged to sign up using this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044BA8AC22A2F85-town#.

Forums are scheduled at the following locations in the coming weeks:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. – St. Bernardine Cafeteria, 7246 Harrison, Forest Park

Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. – St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 545 S. East, Oak Park

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. – Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, 744 Fair Oaks, Oak Park

Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. – Pilgrim Congregational Church, 508 Lake, Oak Park

Registering ahead of time enables the committee to prepare each venue for the number of expected attendees, but all are welcome even if unable to register.

Questions? Please contact committee co-chair Dan Doody at dan@doody.com.

Anne Hennessey

St. Catherine-St. Lucy

Feasibility Committee