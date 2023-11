Sheila Reynolds Trainor, 70, of Oak Park, died on Oct. 21, 2023. She taught for more than a decade at Beye and Whittier schools in Oak Park’s District 97.

Visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Road, Forest Park, on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 10 at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 when a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Full obituary in the Nov. 1 Viewpoints section.