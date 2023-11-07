I am writing to draw your attention to the need for volunteer tutors for Learning Edge Tutoring (formerly Cluster Tutoring). Learning Edge Tutoring is a nonprofit, community-based organization that provides free one-to-one tutoring to students in grades K-12 who come primarily from the Austin neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side. Becoming a tutor gives you an opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life.

As a board member of Learning Edge and a volunteer tutor, I know I’ve made a difference in the lives of every child I’ve had the privilege to tutor. One of my first students, who started with me as a struggling reader in fifth grade, just entered Illinois State University this year.

Many of our tutors stay with a student for several years or more and become trusted mentors to the child and family they work with. Few endeavors in life provide such high rewards for such a small investment of time — just 90 minutes a week during the school year.

Today, 15 students are waiting for a tutor. If you would like to contribute to the life of a child, consider joining us at Learning Edge. For more information, take a look at our website, https://learningedgetutoring.org or call us at 773-378-5530. No teaching experience is necessary. Learning Edge provides training, materials, and math and reading support to tutors.

Leslie Hodes

Board president, Learning Edge