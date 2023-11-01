Jayden Figueroa, 14, died on Oct. 26, 2023. Born on April 9, 2009, he was a good friend to many people. A freshman at Oak Park and River Forest High School, his infectious laughter was a constant source of entertainment at any event, and it will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him.

His devotion to his loved ones was boundless and did his best in all roles. His deep nature was demonstrated by his never-wavering devotion to his family. His loved ones will always remember him with affection.

Jayden passed suddenly while at home with his family. Please keep the Figueroa family in your thoughts as they navigate their way through this most challenging and painful time.

Although he made some mistakes during his life he did not deserve to die. He was a good friend to many.

Rest in peace, Jay.