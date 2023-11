It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Diane A. Jones, of Oak Park. She died on Oct. 25, 2023 surrounded by her family. Happily married to Sharon Allen for 30 loving years, Diane was the mother of Sonia Becker; the sister of Mary Venus; and the aunt of Anna Raasch and Eva Walton. She had a fur baby Chloe who adored her and will be missed by all who knew her.

