Over the weekend, we finally had our first-of-season junco in the yard. I’m not looking forward to the snow, but they do add to it as they hop around our deck. Nice to see one again.

And for the gardeners among us, I’m sharing a couple photos: the pre-frost harvest from our garden. About 42 pounds of assorted squash, plus zinnias, rainbow chard (three huge bunches, not pictured), tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and lettuce.

Happy Autumn, all!

Janice Flory

Oak Park