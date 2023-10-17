Rita Anne Quille

Rita Anne Quille, 94, of Oak Park, died on Oct. 1, 2023. Born on Nov. 20, 1928 in Chicago to Lillian and Edward Quille, she had a successful career in the travel industry, working for PanAm and American Airlines before eventually founding the Quille Travel Organization Ltd. Her knowledge and experience advanced the success of her company, attracting clients like McDonald’s, Waste Management, and Chicago Bridge & Iron.

Along with her business acumen, she possessed a true spirit of adventure, traveling the world over, from the jungles of the Amazon to the towers of the Himalayas and Tibet. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and throwing parties that will always be fondly remembered by family & friends. Most of all, Rita was a devoted mother to her children, Cynthia, Terry, Brian, and the late Victoria, and a loving grandmother to Mia, Henry and George.

A memorial service will be held to honor Rita’s life at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Ascension Catholic Church, 808 S. East Ave. in Oak Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, which was a cause close to Rita’s heart.