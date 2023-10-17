John Troelstrup

John Troelstrup served a term on the Oak Park Village Board from 1993 to 1997. He was a good and interesting village official. Candid, thoughtful, willing to lead on tough issues. He played a notable role in the 1997 passage of the village’s Domestic Partnership Registry. It was a bold, controversial and groundbreaking ordinance that, in that moment, rightly drew national attention.

John Troelstrup died in September at the age of 84.

His single term in office was just one aspect of the generous community life he led, volunteering for a range of local nonprofits and chairing a village commission focused on expanding citizen involvement. A lawyer by trade, Troelstrup was better known for his warmth and outgoing ways, his sense of humor, and for his large and interesting family.

A community is lucky to have leaders such as John Troelstrup. And Oak Park is diminished by his loss.