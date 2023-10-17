We’re writing in response to “Playing in the park” by Marnie Rourke [Viewpoints, Oct. 11]. We have no doubt the author had the best intentions when she asked the young girl at the park to show her where her parent was, but we take issue with the general message of her op-ed.

Modern parents and caregivers are raising children in a society obsessed with absolute safety (the era of the ubiquitous “helicopter parent”). As mothers of young children ourselves, we understand the desperate feeling of worry that seems to go hand-in-hand with loving your child. But we also recognize how detrimental this type of parenting can be.

More and more children and teens are suffering from crippling mental health problems. According to a 2021 report published by the CDC, 40% of adolescents feel sad or hopeless most of the time and 10% have attempted suicide — a dramatic increase since 2011.

One of the best solutions for combating mental health problems and raising happy, confident kids is to give them more independence, not less. Children need autonomy. Research in developmental science shows that autonomous, unsupervised play is not a “nice to have” in childhood — it is an indispensable ingredient for healthy social, cognitive and emotional development. This includes, at minimum, letting them out of your sight for a few minutes at the playground once they’re of a certain age. (We believe the girl from the author’s original post was old enough to be exploring the park “on her own,” with a loving and attentive parent nearby.)

Only by solving problems independently do children develop the resilience needed to successfully navigate the world. It may sound counterintuitive, but the best way to keep our children safe is to let them go when they’re ready, even if it’s before we feel totally ready ourselves. And as members of the community, we would all do well to take a step back when we see a child playing independently and trust that parents know the capabilities of their child best.

Many of you may be thinking, but the world is so unsafe right now! There are a lot of creeps out there! We have good news for you. Despite society’s collective fears over child safety, the stats are comforting:

Non-family abductions are the rarest type, making up only 0.3% of the 2019 missing children cases. That means your child would need to be outside, unattended, for 750,000 years for that crime to be statistically likely to happen to them.

About 93% of children who are victims of sexual abuse know their abuser.

The national crime rate peaked in 1991 and today’s murder rate is about half of what it was in the early ’90s.

For parents interested in giving their children age-appropriate independence, we encourage you to visit letgrow.org.

Elli Purtell and Sarah Gripshover , Oak Park