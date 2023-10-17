Cengiz Yetken

Cengiz Yetken, 83, died on Sept. 24, 2023, after sustaining an inoperable brain injury from a fall while on vacation in Southern California. Born in Ceyhan, Turkiye, in 1940, after attending architecture school at Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara, he won a Fulbright scholarship to study with distinguished architect, Louis I. Kahn, at the University of Pennsylvania. Graduating with honors, he joined the architecture faculty at the university and worked in Lou Kahn’s office. He subsequently taught architecture at METU, Ball State University (where he met his wife, Carol) and the University of Virginia.

In 1981, he left academia for professional practice and spent the next three decades at Chicago firms, Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (SOM), and Perkins & Will, as well as in his own practice. He created award-winning educational, institutional and specialty projects in U.S. cities and around the world, including China, Angola, Bahrain, Dubai, Turkiye, Korea, Pakistan, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong, while also providing building expertise for countless forts and playhouses for his children and grandchildren.

A 42-year resident of Oak Park, Cengiz delighted taking friends and visitors from around the world to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple, the Home & Studio and other works of Wright and Prairie School Architects.

During retirement he authored, Unlearning Architecture, devoted to his mentor, Louis Kahn, published in both English and Turkish. The book provided a context for understanding Kahn and his holistic approach to architectural design, in addition to being a heartwarming story about Cengiz’s coming-of-age experiences in America.

A lover of art, music and poetry, he will be remembered as an active mentor and passionate architectural visionary. Contributions in his name may be made to the University of Virginia School of Architecture Academic Support Fund. https://www.arch.virginia.edu/next100/academic-support-fund.

In addition to his wife, Carol (Hanenkratt), he leaves a son, Tarik Yetken (Florian Gador); his daughter, Melike Yetken Krilla (Jeff Krilla); and four grandchildren, Charlotte, Samantha, Elodie Ruth, and Milo.

As a devoted member of the Baha’i Faith from a large Baha’i family dating back generations, a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Oak Park, at the Baha’i Faith Community Center, 124 Madison St.