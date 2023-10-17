Congratulations to you and your family for 46 years of customer service to Berwyn, Oak Park and surrounding areas. Your delicious homemade Italian ice with numerous tasty flavors kept your customers coming back via word-of-mouth year after year.

Your generous one-on-one conversations resonated as we pondered the flavors we wanted to choose. Your kind soft-spoken words will be remembered as you go lovingly into retirement.

My family greatly appreciated the pictures you took and placed on your store’s walls. Thank you for returning them to us. My family was overcome with moments of nostalgia. My youngest granddaughters were 2 and 7 years old. The youngest would find pennies and say, “Let’s go to Gina’s!” We would say, “You don’t have enough money.” She would say, “Yes I do!” She was given an icey with or without money.

Gina was a part of our family, our neighbor, and our go-to place. Our family will greatly recall the notable memories as we pass the Oak Park Avenue & Roosevelt Road corner.

Dorothy Wright, Mr. & Mrs. Ryan Danley, Rylee Danley, Zoey Danley

Oak Park