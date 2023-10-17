I am left with an image I cannot shake. A small child, a little girl, maybe 5 or 6 years old, curled up on a cot, perhaps in a hospital, inconsolably crying. What inhumanity did she witness or experience that left her in that state of total despair, at such a tender age? Was it the death or murder of her mother? A sibling? A friend? How many countless times will this be repeated?

The barbaric inhumanity of the terrorists Hamas is beyond comprehension. There are simply no other words. There really are no words in any language.

If a civil society responds with its own inhumanity imposed upon innocent civilians, out of rage and anger, how is that not the same result, uncivilized, brutally indiscriminate, ungodly?

The inconsolable little girl, crying, crying, will be crying all her life, if she herself survives. Was she “Israeli”? Was she “Palestinian”? Does she even know what those labels mean? Ultimately, it really doesn’t matter, does it?

There were many missed opportunities for peace between these two peoples in the past. The history is too long and too convoluted to recount. There was never a solution by force or deprivation, and there never will be.

A two-state solution was torpedoed by Hamas — and by right-wing cowardly politicians in Israel and America — who market hate and divisiveness as if they were name-brand commodities to be bought and sold. They were and are cowards because peace requires far more courage.

We are left feeling empty, angry, numb. I cannot shake the images of the families destroyed, the unspeakable brutality to which we are forced to bear witness, the small child, having no understanding why … crying, crying, inconsolably crying for all eternity … for the loss of humanity … our own humanity.

Richard Katz, Oak Park