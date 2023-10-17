Last year, a column titled “Good Job Not Dying … and Hopefully Living,” written by Ken Trainor, graced the pages of this newspaper. It left many readers, and even the editor himself, perplexed about its content. Barbara Boril, my thoughtful neighbor, safeguarded the newspaper for me during a tumultuous period. You see, I was in and out of the hospital, undergoing Kadcyla, a form of chemotherapy, at the time.

As the column coincided with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the natural assumption was that it must be related to breast cancer. The truth is my personal battle with breast cancer as a 33-year-old woman was a journey that commenced shortly after my relocation from the UK to Oak Park.

In August 2021, my life took an unexpected turn when a visiting friend inadvertently uncovered a secret I had kept hidden. A lump in my breast, previously unnoticed, had become a concern. As a newcomer to the United States, I navigated the unfamiliar health-care system with a growing sense of urgency. I contacted my gynecologist, who offered reassurance but little comfort.

The waiting game began with an ultrasound appointment two months away and anxiety gnawing at me. I explored alternatives and discovered a nearby facility willing to see me the next day. My ever-optimistic mother clung to the hope that it was just a cyst, but little did we know of the journey ahead.

As I lay in bed that night, the conversation with my gynecologist echoed in my mind. His words, “Probably nothing to worry about,” offered little solace. The lump in my breast became an ominous presence shrouded in uncertainty.

The following day, I faced the ultrasound with trepidation. The lump came into focus, stark and undeniable, and the doctor’s words of “areas that needed further review” deepened the shadows of uncertainty.

Returning home with a glimmer of optimism, I awaited the call that would determine my next steps. Little did I know that the roller coaster of emotions was beginning, testing my strength and resilience.

In moments of worry, I reached out to my big brother, a pillar of strength in my life. He assured me we would face this journey together, never once uttering the dreaded “C” word. A silent pact was forged to confront whatever lay ahead.

Two weeks later, another ultrasound revealed another unsettling lump beside the first. The doctor’s words were clinical, offering no empathy. She recommended a biopsy, suspecting cancer. Tears filled my eyes at the mention of “cancer.” I was left to gather my emotions in silence.

The drive home felt endless, and I endured a painful biopsy the following day. The word “cancer” now hung over me like a storm cloud, dark and foreboding.

A phone call from the doctor days later confirmed my fears — I had triple-positive breast cancer. The world seemed to stand still, and the subsequent details blurred.

In seeking support among fellow breast cancer patients, I encountered unexpected obstacles trying to join a Facebook support group. While one group welcomed me with open arms, another administered a barrage of questions, seeking to protect its members. This incident marked my first encounter as a Black woman navigating the health-care system, foreshadowing future challenges.

I reached out to a close friend and shared with her my desire to celebrate life, acknowledge the incredible journey I had traversed, and have a day that would serve as a reminder of my profound gratitude for being alive. That friend, Phylicia, immediately recalled a humorous yet poignant detail from a cake I had sent her. I have a rather dark sense of humor, and the cake bore a message that perfectly encapsulated my outlook on life: “Good job not dying.”

Upon hearing this, Phylicia couldn’t help but question if everything was all right with me. The message on that cake was, after all, quite unconventional. I had to explain that I was feeling fine and that the sentiment behind the message was that I genuinely believed I had done a commendable job at not just surviving but thriving despite the multiple surgeries and hospitalizations I had endured.

Intrigued and inspired, Phylicia decided that something extraordinary needed to be done to commemorate this significant milestone in my life. She mentioned her idea to a mutual friend, Danielle, who also resides in our building. Danielle, understanding the magnitude of my battle, took it upon herself to reach out to our building manager, who, knowing the trials I had faced, generously granted permission for the plan.

On the evening just before Breast Cancer Awareness Month began, I returned home from work, took my dog out, and turned the corner, freezing in my tracks. A whirlwind of emotions washed over me. I couldn’t help but smile pridefully as if I had just won an Oscar. My eyes filled with tears — not sorrow but unbridled joy. I stood there for what felt like an eternity, gazing at that yard sign, walking around it, gently touching it, and taking photographs. Passersby couldn’t help but notice the sign, and many approached, asking if it was for me, and they heartily congratulated me.

The morning after, many friends and neighbors gathered, eager to share in the joy of that moment. Some arrived dressed in various shades of pink, symbolizing breast cancer awareness. I was overwhelmed with complete bliss as people I knew and many I didn’t, including fellow warriors battling or triumphing over cancer, came out to take pictures with me. As the day unfolded, people driving by honked their horns and cheered while others on foot congratulated me. Reflecting on that day, Oct. 1, 2022, my heart is filled with unadulterated joy.

My journey was marked by sorrow but also by incredible friendships and newfound purpose. I discovered the power of resilience, support groups, therapy, and the kindness of strangers.

Despite physical and emotional challenges, I found an unyielding spirit. I became a beacon of hope for others facing breast cancer, offering guidance and solace. My journey continues, and I am determined to inspire others and make a difference in the world.

Today, I stand before you as a cancer survivor and warrior, forever grateful. My journey is far from over, and challenges lie ahead. Still, I am living in my fearless truth, sharing my story and proving that we can find beauty, strength, resilience, genuine friendships, newfound purpose, and a fresh perspective on life, even in the face of adversity.

In the midst of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s a crucial time to remind everyone to prioritize their health. Self-checks are a simple yet powerful way to detect potential issues early on, and I encourage you to take a moment to examine them.

But it’s not just about self-care; it’s also about looking out for one another. If you know someone dealing with breast cancer, reach out to them. Ask what they need and offer help — a meal, a coffee, or a walk around the block. These small gestures can mean the world to someone navigating the challenging path of breast cancer.

As a Human Resources professional, I’ve dedicated my time to helping other women manage their careers while balancing the challenges of cancer. It’s a journey that has taught me the importance of resilience, the power of support, and the beauty of human connection. Let’s stand together, support one another, and ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.

Knelli Johnson is the founder of GNGR Way. She has documented her journey on her blog, https://englishteaamericancoffee.com/2023/10/08/unveiling-my-breast-cancer-journey-from-fear-to-fearless-truth.