After back-to-back losses the previous week to highly regarded Glenbard West and Benet Academy, the Oak Park and River Forest High School girls volleyball team rebounded nicely last week with victories in five of its six matches.

On Oct. 11, the Huskies (26-6) rolled to a 25-7, 25-15 home win over Whitney Young. Grace Nelson had 13 kills and four aces, Kinsey Smith 21 assists, Phoebe Shorney four aces and three kills, Ella Hullinger four kills and two aces, and Keira Kleidon four digs.

At the AutumnFest tournament hosted by Glenbard East, OPRF went 4-1. The Huskies defeated St. Charles East 25-10, 25-20 and Crystal Lake South 25-23, 25-11 on Oct. 13.

The following day, OPRF fell to Barrington in three sets: 25-17, 23-25, and 22-25. But the Huskies regrouped and edged Downers Grove North 25-21, 21-25, and 25-19, then knocked off Huntley 25-16, 25-15 to finish fifth in the Gold Bracket. Nelson was named to the All-Tournament Team.

OPRF, the top seed in the upcoming IHSA Class 4A Hinsdale Central sectional, closes the regular season with a home match against St. Ignatius, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

Football

OPRF dropped its fifth consecutive game, Oct. 13, falling 46-13 at Hinsdale Central in a West Suburban Conference Silver Division contest.

Johnny Nelson scored on a two-yard run and Matt Winkelhake had a 90-yard touchdown on a kickoff return for the Huskies (1-7, 1-4 in WSC Silver), who wrap up the season, Oct. 20, versus Glenbard West. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Oak Park Stadium.