Mr. DeCoursey, I am confused. When should Sen. Bob Menendez resign? [Viewpoints, Oct. 4] How about why was he re-elected in the first place by the citizens of New Jersey, a solid blue state?

If you recall, Sen. Menendez was indicted in 2015 in connection with a bribery scheme with a Florida eye doctor. According to the allegations, Menendez accepted close to a million dollars in gifts and campaign contributions from the eye doctor. The gifts included first class seats, use of private jets, use of the doctor’s Caribbean apartment, and other monetary contributions. In exchange, Menendez allegedly used his power in the senate office to influence contracts and Medicare billing disputes worth millions of dollars to the doctor. The jury was hung. If getting re-elected after that isn’t “support” what is?

Fast forward to 2023, Menendez is now reportedly accused of accepting bribes, again, for using his office to benefit the Egyptian government, stashing gold bars, hoarding $500K in cash in his closet and clothes, and receiving an expensive foreign automobile with no trace of where it came from. At his press conference the Senator claimed his actions were based on how, growing up in Cuba, his father would stash money in his house to hide from the Cuban government. In this day and age, does Menendez really believe he needs to hide nearly a half million dollars in his house because the government is coming to get it? Treasury bills with a 3-month term are paying over 5%. Clearly a better return than the bedroom closet.

Senate Democrats know full well the Governor of New Jersey can replace Menendez, as does Menendez himself, with one of their own if he resigns. What game do the Democrats need to learn?

Jim Gotti

Oak Park