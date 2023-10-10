Mr. Gotti, you exemplify what is wrong with today’s Republican Party and the obvious projection its members choose to engage in [Hunter’s getting what he deserves, Viewpoints, Oct. 4]. You support a corrupt racist rapist like Trump and then accuse Biden of the same rampant corruption that characterizes today’s Republican Party.

If Hunter Biden is guilty of a crime, then he should be convicted. Why is it that Republicans like you can’t exercise the same degree of honesty for your politicians? The frontrunner for your party’s presidential nomination is a criminal, yet you choose to make silly comments about Hunter Biden.

Try some intellectual honesty for once and stop treating politics like a sport.

Cyrus Guzdar

Oak Park