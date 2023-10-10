“Papa” John Frederick Troelstrup, 84, of Oak Park (formerly of Columbia, Missouri), died on Sept. 20, 2023 in Lincolnwood, Illinois. The outpouring of condolences, love, and stories continue to be shared, and we have appreciated every one of them.

He always liked to be the last one standing at a party, and so it was with his family of origin that he was the last to go peacefully into that good night. He was predeceased by his parents, Ann and Arch Troelstrup; and his siblings, William, Glenn, and Susan L. Sumpter.

Papa/John graduated with his B.A. in Political Science from the University of Missouri in 1962, joining the U.S. Air Force that same year, and was part of the Strategic Air Command (and then as a reserve) until 1969. He received his J.D. from West Virginia University College of Law in 1968. He moved to Chicago in 1977, then Oak Park in 1979.

His remarkable volunteerism included the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County Inc.; Fillmore Center for Human Services; CEDA Near West; Children’s Museum of Oak Park-River Forest; Pillars Community Services; Oak Park Area Arts Council; Oak Park-River Forest Gang and Drug Task Force; and chair of the Citizen Involvement Committee.

He practiced law for over 40 years before retiring from his private practice in Oak Park, Troelstrup Law Office, in the late 2010s. He was also an elected trustee of the village of Oak Park from 1993–1997, and was instrumental in the historic passage of the state’s first domestic partnership registry in Oak Park in 1997. Finally, in 2010 he was honored for his many successes by the Columbia Public Schools Foundation with an Outstanding Alumni Award.

His legal colleague, Lance Taylor, recalled, “From our Friday Cozy Corner lunches and his work for the village of Oak Park, I realized what a fine man and true friend John was. I will miss his wisdom, guidance and wonderful sense of humor.”

It’s no small feat to be a father to eight children, yielding oneself to the utter and complete chaos of that existence, while also maintaining a vigorous existence in his professional life, but he managed to do it with flair, joy, love, and sometimes not a little bit of firmness, annoyance, or avoidance — depending on which of us you ask. Each of us is grateful for the wonderful memories, pastimes, irreverent turns of phrase, completely inappropriate jokes at the most inopportune times, and moments of all-encompassing love and compassion that he was so very capable of when you most needed it. He truly knew how to demonstrate presence and how to validate your feelings and existence.

He always had a way with words, particularly quirky, lesser-known words, like floccinaucinihilipilification, and he would challenge us to pronounce or spell these words at the dinner table.

We all recall his famous “up-downs,” reciting the names of each president on each coin before we could claim our allowance for the week, his love of road trips and Mackinac Island, Michigan (complete with a daily family walk around the entire island), and endless comments on how something would be good for our “spizzerinctum” (which, by the way, is an actual word, meaning “will to succeed”).

He was an incredible example of a good community member. He cared about his neighbors, picked up trash on his daily miles-long walks around town, took care of his body and the Earth with walks, water and fresh air, opting to travel by foot rather than car when he could). He loved to support local businesses, and he could talk for hours on just about any subject.

A voracious reader, it was always fun to learn which tomes he was diving into in any given week. His appreciation for the written word started very early: One of his childhood friends, Robert Taylor, shared with us a memory that by middle school, was completely unavailable on Sunday afternoons “as John would have the Chicago Sun spread out over the living room floor, reading to his heart’s content.”

John is survived by eight of his children, including Tate Troelstrup (Katie), Paige Dunmore (Geoffrey), Holms Troelstrup (Conan Calhoun), Roo Troelstrup, Sam Troelstrup, Toper Troelstrup (Danielle), Tilly Troelstrup, and Gunny Troelstrup (Hayley Kassel); his former spouse, Sandy Lowry; and 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, John F. Troelstrup Jr.

John expressly requested no funeral or memorial services, which frankly surprised us all a bit. Ever the coy one, he sure did enjoy being the center of a good party. So we are respecting his wishes — and plan to have a raucous party with just us siblings to honor the incredible human that Papa was to all of us at different points in our lives. We are sure he’d have it no other way.

If you feel so inclined, Papa/John would be overjoyed by donations made in his honor to any number of Oak Park institutions, particularly the Democratic Party of Oak Park, Oak Park Area Arts Council, and Pillars Community Health. We’re sure the Park District of Oak Park wouldn’t mind a donation to help with upkeep of the memorial statue at Scoville Park, which he regularly encouraged us as kids to climb as high as we could, much to the chagrin and (very verbal) dismay of onlookers. Of course, ordering a steak and eggs at George’s Restaurant on Oak Park Avenue is a perfect way to memorialize him. It was his favorite place to eat, socialize, catch up on the village goings-on, and his absolute favorite cup of coffee in town.