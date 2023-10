What’s the definition of social justice? I have never heard the answer. Have you? Distinguished American scholar Thomas Sowell states, “Fact-free moralizing is a common pattern among social justice advocates.” Sowell’s well documented book Social Justice Fallacies examines the facts. The book is 56% facts and 44% documentation. W.E.B. DuBois eloquently stated that education is knowing what the world is and was. This book educates with truths.

Robert Sullivan

Oak Park