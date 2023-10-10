Housing Forward, the bold and innovative nonprofit focused on housing and supporting unhoused people in our communities, has found a way to purchase the Write Inn, an old-school boutique hotel on Oak Park Avenue.

Housing Forward has been operating the facility for three years — straight into the pandemic — as a key piece of its interim housing program. And it has proved remarkably successful.

The agency found that, if it can move people into stable housing and provide support services, a very high percentage of people will move into permanent housing solutions. The best possible outcome.

The ability to lease the facility was made possible by a generous mix of public funding. A good bit of it came through various aspects of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan COVID fund (ARPA). While that was great, it did not resolve the long-term ownership of the hotel property.

That has now been addressed.

Furthering its longtime collaborations with Cook County government at the intersection of housing and health, Housing Forward has now secured county funding of $6.5 million to make an outright purchase of the facility. The deal has not closed yet but it appears to be near. The county also supplied similar funding to a housing organization purchasing an old hotel in Evanston for a similar purpose. The county funding came from federal ARPA funds.

There will still be challenges, we imagine, in funding the long-term operation of this facility, but we’ll bet on Housing Forward to secure those monies.

This story is remarkable in so many ways:

That the nimble and determined organization could launch this project at the start of the pandemic says a lot about its staff and board leadership. Also credit its hundreds of dedicated volunteers who are always present.

That over these three years neighbors of this north Oak Park location have been gracious and welcoming to the facility says good things about the neighbors and good things about how well organized and aware Housing Forward staff has been.

Also interesting, Hemmingway’s Bistro, the lovely and upscale restaurant that has long operated on the ground level of the Write Inn, continues its successful run as an Oak Park dining destination.

Housing Forward continues to innovate on multiple fronts. It is nearing completion of its first, from-the-ground-up facility in nearby Broadview. That new construction on Roosevelt Road will include 16 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals and families. Units will be set aside for veterans and for young people aging out of the state’s foster care system.

All remarkable and positive news. A testament to collaboration, empathy, problem-solving and innovation.