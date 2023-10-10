Last week’s Viewpoints section includes two letter submissions that give voice to how some view our current politics with rigid blinders on, while others operate in widescreen, with eyes-wide-open perceptions of big-picture reality.

First, “Hunter’s getting what he deserves,” by Jim Gotti, who is rebuking another letter to WJ that asks why Republicans aren’t defending Hunter Biden’s 2nd Amendment gun rights. The letter alludes to Hunter allegedly making false statements on a gun permit and “possessing a firearm by an addicted person.” Gotti then refers to Joe Biden as “daddy,” who will pardon him. But, says the writer, this is not a Republican issue, as to give himself some make-believe cover as an objective observer. He seems to think Hunter Biden is an important target here. Jim’s blinders can’t see who else might be deserving of his political vitriol. The clear hypocrisy of how the manipulated 2nd Amendment has enabled the Right Wing to use it to protect their sociopathic and psychopathic brethren is laughable.

Then there’s “When should Bob Menendez resign?” by Tom DeCoursey (who may have been Gotti’s actual target). Tom alludes to New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez apparently having given into — wait for it — using his office for financial gain. Gasp!

Sure, Menendez deserves to be held to account, but as Mr. DeCoursey logically points out, before Democrats demand Bob’s resignation, what about Mitch McConnell, he who literally stole Barack Obama’s constitutional right to appoint a Supreme Court justice? Or Josh Hawley, who was supportive of the January 6 insurrection? How in the name of justice are these two villains of democracy still holding office?

The letter very keenly also reminds the reader that one-time senator Al Franken did resign when the “Me Too” movement targeted him for even jokingly posing in photos with a female cast member when he was a professional comedian. His own party hounded him out of the senate.

Right, Mr. DeCoursey, Al should had just stayed put. That is the bigger, alarming picture, which implicitly accuses the Democratic Party of being pushovers, and patsies compared to the extremist, power-corrupted GOP.

Until the biggest, most viciously dangerous threat to our democracy — a certain ex-president — is placed in long-term lock-up for his abundant criminal activities that sit on mountains of irrefutable evidence (he’s already been convicted, albeit in civil court, of sexual assault), justice is not only blind, but paralyzed too. Our clear and present danger is the smelliest head of the most rancid political fish.

Until he is held to legal account, then we all live in a Twilight Zone episode that portends a nightmare vision of this country’s future.

Joe Harrington

Oak Park