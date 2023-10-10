Marc Blesoff, I truly appreciated your column “My own ageism and ableism” [Viewpoints, Oct. 4]. I’ve made some of the same stumbles and agree that my fears of aging are at the root. Thanks much.
Alice Cottingham
Oak Park
